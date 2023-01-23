Man in custody after standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has been arrested after a standoff with police.

It started around 4:30 a.m. Sunday when the Fort Wayne Police Department went to the 2400 block of Cambridge Boulevard on reports of a domestic disturbance. According to the Journal Gazette, dispatch also had calls from neighbors reporting gunfire.

Upon arriving at the residence, a woman told officers that her husband shot at her vehicle twice while she was in it.

According to police, the man was uncooperative and would not leave the residence. As a result, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s crisis response team and emergency services team were called in to assist.

At around 7:20 a.m., the man exited the home and was then arrested.

Nobody was injured.