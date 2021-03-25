Man in critical condition after Wednesday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is clinging to life after a Wednesday night shooting on the northeast side of Fort Wayne.

Officers were called to the 2300 block of Glenwood Avenue at about 10 pm after several people called dispatch to report gunshots.

They found the victim lying in the front yard of a home with two gunshot wounds. He was last reported as having life-threatening injuries at a nearby hospital.

Police canvassed the neighborhood last night to try and figure out what happened and transported a few witnesses to police headquarters for interviews. No suspect information is available right now.