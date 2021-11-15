Man in critical condition after apparently accidental shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting that police believe to be accidental.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue just before 9am Sunday to find the man inside a vehicle. He was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition before his status was downgraded after he was seen by a doctor.

Police are currently interviewing witnesses and Crime Scene Investigators have processed the scene in an effort to get further details. The FWPD did not immediately state why they believed the shooting to be an accident.