Man hits Huntington officer, vehicles during chase

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after hitting a police officer with his vehicle.

The Huntington Police Department and Huntington County Sheriff’s Department were called to the Roadway Inn on Hotel Avenue in Huntington at about 12:30pm Tuesday over some sort of a dispute.

When they arrived, they found Larry Reust Jr. sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When they approached, he started to drive away, hitting an officer and several parked vehicles in the process. Police chased him until he went off the road and crashed on State Road 5.

Ruest is charged with battery and resisting law enforcement. The officer’s condition was not released.