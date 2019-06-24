Man held at gunpoint, car stolen in downtown Fort Wayne Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was held at gunpoint and his car was stolen in downtown Fort Wayne Monday.

Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department report two men approached another man sitting in his car in the Coin Laundry parking lot, located in the 500 block of E. Jefferson Boulevard.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report the suspects pointed a gun at the man and told him to get out of the vehicle. The man inside the car pushed the gun away, which resulted in it being fired into the air.

The man then got out of his car, and the suspects drove off. No one was hurt.

His car was later found in the 2400 block of Central Drive.

No suspect information has been provided at this time, and police are still investigating.