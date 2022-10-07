Man guilty of murder in death of man found slain in woods

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — An Allen County jury has convicted a Fort Wayne man of murder in the April shooting death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area.

The jury also found Anthony J. Lopez, 42, guilty Thursday of illegal possession of a firearm in the death of William Jeffrey Kintzel, 63, of South Whitley. Lopez faces up to 91 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Nov. 8, The Journal Gazette reported.

Kintzel was facing an upcoming trial for cocaine possession when his body was discovered April 14.

Deputy Allen County Prosecutor Tom Chaille said a nearby resident’s surveillance camera captured footage of Kintzel driving Lopez and another man near the wooded area, parking, and the man waiting in Kintzel’s SUV while the victim and Lopez head into the woods and then Lopez running out of the woods.

Lopez’s attorney, Richard Thonert, said he will appeal the verdicts. Thonert said prosecutors didn’t provide a witness to testify Lopez shot Kintzel or provide the gun used.