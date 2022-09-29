Man guilty of murder in 2020 deadly shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was found guilty of murder in connection to a 2020 deadly shooting.

Timothy Hall, 29, was found guilty of murder, resisting law enforcement, neglect of a dependent, criminal recklessness and a handgun enhancement according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Hall shot and killed his brother-in-law, Manuel Mendez, 34, in the 2100 block of Gilmore Drive on June 13, 2020. Police say Hall was confronted by Mendez after Hall pointed a gun at someone because they didn’t want him drinking and driving with a child in the car.

Hall had a two-year-old in the vehicle during a chase that included him crashing into two other vehicles before he was arrested.