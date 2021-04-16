Man gets 51 years for beating man to death at a Walmart parking lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was sentenced to over 51 years after pleading guilty to beating a man to death in an area Walmart parking lot.

According to Fort Wayne’s NBC, Levi Arnold pled guilty, but mentally ill, to murder and resisting law enforcement.

Arnold was sentenced to 50 years for his murder charge and one year and 183 days for his resisting law enforcement charge.

Officials indicate that Arnold hit 44-year-old DeMarcus Walker with his car in a local Walmart parking lot. Arnold then got out of his vehicle with a baseball bat and beat Walker. Walker later died of his injuries.

Officers indicate that Arnold randomly selected Walker as his target.