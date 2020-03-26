Man gets 25 years in shooting, burglary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who pleaded guilty to burglary was sentenced to 24 years in prison Thursday.

Carlos Avila Jr., 22, was sentenced in Allen Superior Court according to the Journal Gazette.

Avila pleaded guilty earlier this month to burglary.

RELATED: Fort Wayne man takes plea deal in Independence Day shooting

Avila shot a man in the neck and broke into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment on Independence Day last year. The shooting near the Baldwin Creek Apartment complex left the victim in serious condition.