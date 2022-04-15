Man found guilty of friend’s murder

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man was found guilty on Thursday of the murder of his friend.

37-year-old John Vires was charged with murder and with using a gun to commit a crime resulting in death after shooting 37-year-old William Erhardt last September. Erhardt was at Vires home off of Franklin Avenue when the shooting took place.

According to the Journal Gazette, the Vires and Erhardt were friends. The two of them were celebrating Erhardt’s birthday at a local tavern the night of the shooting.

Vires states that Erhardt began punching him before he drove Erhardt to his house. Vires went into his bedroom to retrieve his gun and shot Erhardt once and then called the police.

The jury found Vires guilty on both charges. Sentencing is scheduled for July 1st.

Erhardt was a father of four with one on the way.