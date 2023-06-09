Man found guilty in 2022 attempted murder of pregnant girlfriend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – In a swift verdict, 42-year-old Brandon K. Williams has been found guilty on all five felony counts related to a brutal domestic violence incident.

The charges include attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery of a pregnant woman, domestic battery with a deadly weapon, and strangulation.

Williams was arrested in July 2022 after police responded to a distress call at an apartment in northwest Fort Wayne, where they found a severely injured pregnant woman, stabbed multiple times with a screwdriver.

It was determined that Williams had stabbed her close to 50 times, according to the Journal Gazette.

Both the woman and her unborn child survived.

Williams faces over 70 years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for August 4.