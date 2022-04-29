Man Found Guilty in 2020 Fatal Shooting Case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Cameron Blake Hallett was found guilty of murder Thursday afternoon in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old back in February of 2020. According to The Journal Gazette, the jury only needed 30 minutes of deliberation to come back with a verdict against the 24-year-old Hallett, who according to court documents ambushed Eric McDonnell on February 19th, 2020 in an alley near Euclid Avenue where McDonnell was beaten and shot. Investigators say McDonnell named his killer when two witnesses ran to the scene, saying “Blako shot me”. McDonnell was taken to a local hospital where he died. Hallett’s sentencing is scheduled for July 8, 2022.