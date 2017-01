FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities have identified the man whose body was found in the Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve off Engle Road this morning.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says police found the body of Johnny Hall this morning. Hall had been reported missing after he didn’t show up to work Thursday morning, and his truck was found near the preserve Thursday afternoon.

Police say foul play is not suspected in Hall’s death. They believe he took his own life.