Man found dead in near north side apartment

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police and the Allen County Coroner are investigating the death of a man found in an apartment on the city’s near north side.

Police were called at about 3:40 Saturday to the apartment in the 600 block of Tennessee Avenue after a man was reported unresponsive. Responding paramedics pronounced the man dead. Detectives are interviewing neighbors and potential witnesses as to what caused the man’s death, which police called suspicious.

No further information was released.