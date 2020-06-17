Man found dead in Fort Wayne house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man and his dog are dead after a Tuesday night fire in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 2600 block of Gay Street at 9:41pm. They found the home engulfed in flames when they arrived.

The victim was found soon after firefighters arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The dog was later found also still inside the building.

The fire was declared “under control” at 10:14pm. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.