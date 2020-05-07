Man found dead behind Fort Wayne business

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was found outside a repair shop in Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 7300 block of Wayne Trace last night after a tow truck driver noticed a car sitting behind Davis Auto and Truck Repair at about 11:30. Fort Wayne’s NBC reports the car door was open and a man’s body was inside.

The shop’s owners told police that the vehicle wasn’t there when they had closed for the day.

The man’s name and cause of death have not yet been released. Police were unable to find security camera footage of the event.