Man facing charges in Hamilton Avenue shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Deon Sanders is facing charges in a Fort Wayne shooting that left a man in critical condition last month.

Sanders is facing charges of battery by means of carrying a deadly weapon, carrying a handgun without a license, felon carrying a handgun, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Police found James Bartley III suffering from a gunshot wound on July 29 in the 800 block of Hamilton Avenue. A woman told police that her child’s father, Sanders, shot Bartley while the couple was visiting a friend on South Park Drive.

Bartley told police he saw Sanders on a porch while riding his hoverboard, so he turned around. That’s when Sanders walked up to him and shot him and struck him in the head with the gun before running off.