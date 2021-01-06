Man facing charges after Paulding County chase ends in crash

ANTWERP, Ohio (WOWO): A Michigan man is facing charges after a chase in Paulding County ended in a crash Tuesday.

A deputy was called to South Erie Street in Antwerp at just after 5 p.m. to help a village police officer with searching a vehicle stopped for traffic violations. However, when the deputy arrived, the suspect’s vehicle fled the scene.

The pursuit continued on State Route 49, reaching speeds more than 100 mph. Later, the driver struck a pickup truck going south. The suspect’s vehicle then veered off the road and struck a power pole and rolled before coming to a stop against a tree on SR 49 just south of SR 11 in Harrison Township.

The driver of the pickup truck was not hurt.

The driver of the car, Anthony D. Greene, 24 of Warren, Michigan, along with a passenger were taken to Parkview Hospital, where they were treated and released.

Officials say they found illegal narcotics along with two loaded guns in the car. A warrant was obtained for one count of felony failure to comply with order or signal of police officer and felony improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Greene was released from the hospital before the warrant was executed.

The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be presented to a grand jury.