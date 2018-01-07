Man dies in Sunday morning house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has died from a Sunday morning house fire.

The fire broke out just before 7:30 a.m. at a home on 7608 Ensign Court in the city’s southeast side, according to the Journal Gazette.

Firefighters found smoke coming from the home and discovered a man unconscious inside.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died. No further details, including his name and age, have been released at this time.

Firefighters say they didn’t find anyone else in a search of the home. There was moderate smoke and fire damage to the home.

The fire, which was under control in just under half an hour, is still under investigation.