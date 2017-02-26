Man dies in rollover crash

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Elkhart County man is dead after a rollover crash that happened Saturday night in Ligonier.

According to the Noble County Sheriff’s Department, 39-year-old Michial Thompson III of Wakarusa was headed eastbound on 1100 N, near 500 W, a little before 9:00 p.m. when he drove off the south side of the road. He overcorrected, driving off the north side, and traveled 600 feet through a field before hitting a small wetland and overturning several times.

Paramedics arrived minutes later and found the vehicle underwater and Thompson lying nearby. He was taken to Parkview Regional Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.