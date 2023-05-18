Man dies in Warsaw motorcycle crash

WARSAW, Ind. (WOWO) – Warsaw police say one man died as the result of a crash involving a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

Police were called shortly after 3 p.m. to the intersection of Detroit Street and Anchorage Road. Officers located a motorcyclist not moving. Despite life-saving efforts, the man did not survive. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The motorcycle was traveling north on Detroit Street at the time of the crash. A 2018 Lexus GX4, driven by a 54-year-old woman, had been southbound on Detroit and was making a left turn onto Anchorage at the time of the collision.

The driver of the Lexus sustained significant injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released at a later time.