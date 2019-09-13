Man dies in Wabash County crash

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A man died after crashing his motorcycle in Wabash County on Thursday afternoon.

It started around 1:35 p.m. with officers with the Indiana State Police and the North Manchester Police Department responded to County Road 1050 North, just east of State Road 15 on reports of a two-vehicle-crash.

After investigating, it was revealed that 29-year-old Zachary Smith was on a motorcycle was driving eastbound on County Road 1050 North where he crossed the center line into the westbound lane and then into the north side ditch. A man in a small truck was driving westbound when the motorcycle crossed into his path. The man driving the truck tried to avoid hitting the motorcycle but was unsuccessful. The truck hit the motorcycle causing Smith to be ejected.

Smith died at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

Detectives are still investigating the crash, but say they do not suspect that drugs and alcohol were a factor.