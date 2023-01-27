Man dies in DeKalb County after stepping on live wires

By
Ian Randall
-
("Police Car Lights" by Scott Davidson, CC BY 2.0)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Butler man died Thursday evening after stepping on live wires that resulted from a crash.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., Lane M Burns, 20, was traveling northbound in the 2200 block of County Road 61 when for an unknown reason he lost control and his Ford F350 left the west side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The impact snapped the pole in half.

Burns the exited the vehicle approximately 20 feet from the roadway and began walking back towards the road. This is when police say he stepped on the live wires in the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

 

