Man dies as result of Wednesday morning motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man has died as the result of a motorcycle crash early Wednesday.

RELATED: One person hurt after overnight motorcycle crash

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday officers located a motorcycle in the road in the 3800 block of Hessen Cassel Road and a male on the side of the road suffering from injures.

He was transported to a local hospital and said to be in critical condition. He was later pronounced deceased.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office has identified the male as Benjamin Ashley Wires Sargent, 59, of Fort Wayne.

His cause of death was ruled due to multiple blunt force injuries from a motorcycle crash and his manner of death an accident.