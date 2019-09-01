Man dies after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death Saturday evening.

Officers were called to a home in the 2100 block of Strathmore Street on the city’s near west side just before 6 p.m. after a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found a man outside lying on the ground unresponsive.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he died a short time later. His identity and cause of death will be released later by the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Police are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence from the scene. There is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information on this stabbing, please call the Fort Wayne Detective Bureau at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-STOP.