Man dies after crashing into St. Marys River

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after driving into the St. Marys River near Swinney Park early this morning.

Police were called to the 1600 block of West Jefferson Blvd. at 3:35am on reports of a vehicle in the river, just south of the bridge across from the park. Police say it appears the vehicle had been westbound on Jefferson and then for some unknown reason left the road and went into the river.

No other vehicles were involved and no other injuries were reported. The victim’s name and age were not released.