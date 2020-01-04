Man dies after apparent suicide at Fort Wayne International Airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man died after an apparent suicide in the Fort Wayne International Airport parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Police were called just after noon after a report of a man sitting in a vehicle armed with a gun. The emergency services team, crisis response team and air support unit were all called to the scene.

Police blocked off the west side and main entrance of the terminal as a precaution to the public.

Crisis response officers talked with the man for about two hours until police used tear gas after negotiations with the man started breaking down. Not long after, police heard an apparent gunshot.

Emergency services team officers approached the vehicle and found the man suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gun shot wound. The man was then taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, and he died a short time after arrival.

No further information has been released at this time. The case is still under investigation.