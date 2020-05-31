Man dead, two others hurt in early morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men were hurt and another was killed in a shooting in southern Fort Wayne this morning.

Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of McKinnie Avenue at 2:55 am on reports of gunshots.

Paramedics declared one man dead at the scene. One of the victims drove himself to the hospital, while the other was checked out by paramedics at the scene.

No details were released on what led to the shooting. Police spoke with witnesses and closed a portion of McKinnie to traffic while they processed the scene.

No suspect information was released. The shooting is still under investigation.