Man dead in early New Year’s Day crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after driving their vehicle into a tree early this morning in Fort Wayne.

According to the FWPD, officers were called to the 1200 block of Kensington Blvd. at 2:31am after witnesses reported a crash between a pickup truck and a tree. When they arrived they found a man’s body sitting in the driver’s side of the vehicle, which had heavy front-end damage.

Police think he was speeding when the man’s vehicle left the southbound lane of road and hit the tree, but they’re not sure yet if alcohol also played a factor in the crash.