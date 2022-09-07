Man dead from motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man is dead after crashing his motorcycle on the west side of Fort Wayne Tuesday evening.

It started around 7:10 PM when the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to a crash with injuries involving a motorcycle near the intersection of West Jefferson Boulevard and Catalpa Street. Upon arrival, officers and paramedics located an unresponsive adult male on the side of the road.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The victim’s manner of death and name will be released at a later date by the Allen County Coroner.

Witnesses at the scene told investigators that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Jefferson Boulevard at a high rate of speed before he lost control and crashed into a guard rail.

The incident is under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department F.A.C.T. Team.