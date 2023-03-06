Man Dead After Sunday Afternoon Crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): On Sunday afternoon, Police were called to the intersection of North Anthony Boulevard and Tilden Ave, in reference to a single vehicle accident with injuries. Early reports indicate that the vehicle was traveling north in the 1300 block of N. Anthony Blvd. by an adult male when it went off the road striking a pole and then a tree. Speed and alcohol do not appear to be the cause of the crash at this time. Medical personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead later on at a local hospital. The identity of the male has not been released at this time. The incident remains under investigation by the City of Fort Wayne Police.