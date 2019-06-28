Man dead after motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating a fatal crash that happened near the intersection of Butler Road and Butler Court yesterday evening.

According to FWPD spokeswoman Sofia Rosales-Scatena, officers were called to the intersection at 5:17pm after someone reported a man down between the trees, with a motorcycle lying nearby.

The caller started CPR and continued until first responders arrived. The man was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

At the moment police are working the crash as a single-vehicle accident, but details are slim because it seems nobody witnessed the crash. The man’s name was not released.