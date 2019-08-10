Man dead after early Saturday morning shooting in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – A man is dead after he was shot in Paulding County early Saturday morning.

It started just after 2:45 a.m. on Saturday when officers with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 7500 block of Road 187 in Oakwood, Ohio on reports of a man injured in a drive-by shooting.

After arrival, it was determined that a drive-by shooting did not occur. Investigators determined that 26-year-old Donald Richcreek had shot his brother, 28-year-old Anthony Richcreek in the chest. Both of the brothers lived at the residence.

Anthony was transported to the Paulding County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Donald was transported to the Paulding County Jail and faces one count of murder. His arraignment is set for Monday morning.