Man dead after crash due to medical episode

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police say a man died following a crash caused by a medical episode Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. Coliseum Boulevard at 9:39 a.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a white Chrysler 300 sedan was going east on Coliseum Blvd. when the driver had a medical episode, causing the driver to veer off the road and crash into the Regency Inn sign at 1004 W. Coliseum Blvd.

Officers say the driver was wearing his seatbelt and the airbag was deployed in the crash. The victim was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.