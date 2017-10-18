Man in custody for dealing heroin

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in custody after a drug bust Wednesday morning.

After receiving a tip that someone was dealing heroine at an apartment located in the Hickory Creek Apartment complex, narcotics officers along with members of the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team served a search warrant at the unit located at 7416 Hickory Creek Drive.

During their search, multiple syringes and other drug paraphernalia items were recovered. Robert Williams, 64, was taken into custody. He now faces the following charges:

4 Counts Dealing Narcotic Drug (Heroin) Level 4 Felony

1 Count Dealing Narcotic Drug (Heroin) Level 5 Felony

1 Count Possession of a Syringe, Level 6 Felony

Bond has been set for $250,000. Meantime, this investigation is ongoing.