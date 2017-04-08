Man critically injured in motorcycle crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist badly injured.

The Department says officers were called to Goshen Road and US 30 Ramp 128 B at about 11:46pm Friday for a “personal injury accident.” As crews arrived they found a man unresponsive and lying in the road, and paramedics transported him to a local hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the motorcycle was traveling on Goshen Road and went out of control, leaving the roadway and colliding with some nearby construction equipment. Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a helmet, and alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

The man’s name has not yet been released.