Man critically injured in shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An 18-year-old man is clinging to life after a shooting that happened in southern Fort Wayne last night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Rudisill Blvd. and Arlington Ave. at 6:41pm to find the victim lying in the street, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital where his injuries were described as “life-threatening.” Initial reports are that he was walking outside when he was shot.

Police haven’t yet released any information on any possible suspects; if you saw or know what happened, contact police.