Man critically injured in alcohol-related crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Police say alcohol played a factor in a crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries Monday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says officers were called to the crash, between a car and a motorcycle, at about 7:16pm at the intersection of Spring Street and Rumsey Avenue.

Officers found the driver of the motorcycle lying in the middle of the road; he was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Police believe he was driving the motorcycle eastbound on Spring St. when the driver of the car turned into his path.

He wasn’t injured, and investigators say it appears he had been drinking. No arrests or charges were immediately announced.