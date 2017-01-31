Man critically injured in crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was badly hurt in a single-vehicle crash that happened in the 200 block of South Hadley Road this morning.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says they were called to the scene shortly before 10am to find a cargo van had slammed head-on into a large tree in the front yard of a home on the east side of the road.

The driver had to be cut out of the van by Fort Wayne firefighters in a process that took 45 minutes. He was taken to an area hospital where he’s reportedly in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.