Man in critical condition after Easter morning stabbing, suspect detained

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition after an early morning Easter stabbing.

On Sunday, just before 4;00 a.m., officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department were called to the Arbors of South Towne Square Apartments, located at 7911 Decatur Road, in reference to a stabbing. Once there, they found a man suffering from a stab wound inside one of the apartment units.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

Police say the victim was inside the apartment with family and friends when an argument led to the suspect stabbing the victim. Witnesses reported the suspect ran away prior to police arriving.

Patrol officers in the southeast quadrant later located the suspect and he is detained at this time.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and will interview the suspect to determine if criminal charges will be pursued.