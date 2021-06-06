Man critical after Saturday night shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being shot south of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday night.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers were called to the 2300 block of Hoagland Avenue, just south of the intersection with Creighton Avenue, at around 9:50pm after a number of witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

They found a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. His condition was downgraded once he reached a nearby hospital.

Investigators say the victim was hit by gunfire that came from an alley to the east, with the shooter running eastbound down that same alley afterward. No descriptions of the shooter have been released.

If you have any information on what happened, call Crime Stoppers at 260-436-TIPS (7867) or use the free P3 Tips app.