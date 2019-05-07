Man critical after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after a shooting early this morning.

Fort Wayne police were called to a local hospital at about 3:25am after E.R. staff reported they were treating a shooting victim who had been driven to the hospital. He has been identified as 22-year-old Charles Thomas Miller.

Police have figured out the shooting happened at a home in the 1200 block of Dodge Avenue, northeast of downtown Fort Wayne.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting haven’t been determined yet; police are asking anyone who might have seen or heard what happened to contact them at 427-1201.