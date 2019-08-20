Man dead after early-morning shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police are investigating an early-morning shooting that left one man dead.

The FWPD says officers were called to a mobile home park in the 4900 block of Wayne Park Drive at just past 3:30am on reports of gunshots. They found one man there suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

Apparently, an argument or fight happened between him and another man, and one of them pulled out a handgun, which led to the shooting. The other man remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

It’s currently unknown what the two men’s relationship with each other is, and it’s also unclear whether the shooting was intentional.