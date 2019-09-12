Man critical after being shot by relative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is clinging to life after a shooting in Fort Wayne last night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department says it happened on Euclid Avenue near Pontiac and South Anthony just before 8pm. Officers who responded to the scene say a “fight or argument” between two men, who are related, led to the shooting.

Officers found one of the men suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard of the home, and performed CPR until paramedics took over. He’s in critical condition at an area hospital.

The other man was taken in for questioning. He is being considered a person of interest only at this time. His exact relationship with the victim was not released.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.