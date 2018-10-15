Man critical after being hit by car

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in critical condition after walking into the path of a car Sunday night.

The Fort Wayne Police Department tells WOWO News it happened at the intersection of Fairfield Ave. and Wayne St. at about 10:32 pm. Witnesses say the man tried to cross Fairfield when he walked into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver remained at the scene and spoke with police. The victim was taken to an area hospital by paramedics.

Investigators say it doesn’t appear that alcohol or drugs were related to the incident, which closed Fairfield Avenue to all traffic between Wayne and Berry Streets while investigators processed the scene.