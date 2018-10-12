Man convicted of raping disabled woman sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man accused of raping a disabled woman learned his fate Friday.

Jared Haynes, 48, was arrested in April 2018 for what’s being called a “heinous crime.” He was convicted of raping a woman with cerebral palsy at gunpoint.

The victim’s family said she cannot speak and used sign language to explain what happened. Haynes told police the sex was consensual, and that he never showed her a weapon.

Our partners in news at ABC 21 report Haynes appeared in court Friday, where he was sentenced to 40 years with credit for time served.