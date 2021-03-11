Man convicted of murdering friend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne man is facing up to 85 years in prison for murdering his friend.

According to the Journal Gazette, 19-year-old Anshious Storey was convicted by an Allen County Jury Wednesday of fatally shooting 21-year-old Ronnie Hall Jr. last May. Storey also got a sentencing enhancement for using a gun in the commission of a crime.

He represented himself in the trial and claimed that he shot Hall in self-defense after Hall tried to rob him.

Prosecutors argued that Hall was shot in the head at point-blank range, twice, and then once in the shoulder.