Man convicted of murder wants new lawyer for drug trial

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man who’s already been sentenced to 85 years in prison for a 2018 murder wants a new lawyer in his separate drug trial.

26-year-old Tyrion McNair was convicted earlier this year for shooting a man 13 times outside The Summit at Ridgewood Apartments on Easter 2018.

A few weeks after the shooting he was indicted on federal drug charges for allegedly selling thousands of dollars worth of meth to an FBI informant, according to the Journal Gazette. He’s asking for a new lawyer due to what court documents describe a “complete breakdown of the attorney-client relationship.”

His trial is currently set for August 26th.

McNair is also appealing the murder conviction and sentence, with his attorney in that case arguing his sentence was too harsh and that McNair’s right to a speedy trial was violated.