Man convicted of Grant County triple murder

MARION, Ind. (WOWO): A South Bend man has been convicted by a Grant County jury for his part in a 2018 shooting that killed a 42-year-old man and two young boys.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Demetrius Jackson was found guilty of murder and armed robbery charges over the deaths of 42-year-old Javon Blackwell, 12-year-old Javon Blackwell Jr., and 11-year-old Jayzon Blackwell.

Marion Police say the December 30th, 2018 shootings happened after a break-in with Blackwell being the sole target.

Two other people were arrested over the crime; Lemere Jones has been sentenced to 195 years in prison, and Brittany Drake will see her trial begin this winter. Jones testified that the children “weren’t supposed to be there.”