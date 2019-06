FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A New Haven man is charged for raping a woman inside a park bathroom.

The Journal Gazette reports Luke Moore, 21, went to Moser Park at around 8 p.m. on June 1 with a woman. That’s when an affidavit says he followed her into the bathroom and raped her.

It goes on to say that Moore apologized and took her home, where he raped her again.

Moore is charged with rape and sexual battery.